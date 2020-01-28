J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,550,000 after purchasing an additional 970,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of L Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,685,000 after purchasing an additional 983,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of L Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,029,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,287,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,271,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,913,000 after purchasing an additional 93,432 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LB stock opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79. L Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LB. Barclays raised L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

