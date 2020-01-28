J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $218,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPG. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RPG opened at $128.56 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $105.63 and a one year high of $133.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.