J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $232,000 in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $233.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.73 and a 52 week high of $244.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.06.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.