J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $272,000 Investment in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter.

In other Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $179,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 302,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,286,037.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ETV opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

