Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEC stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.28. 758,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $98.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $338,081.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on JEC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

