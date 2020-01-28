Jacobs Engineering (J) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

J stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $95.24. 16,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,796. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

