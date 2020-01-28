Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.83. 3,401,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,329,246. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $149.32.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

