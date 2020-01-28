Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 104 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.06.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.74. The company had a trading volume of 24,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,496. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.73 and a 12 month high of $244.61. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

