Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,046 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $724,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 121.9% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 95,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after buying an additional 52,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.58. The company had a trading volume of 19,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,818. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.72.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

