Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $106.72. The company had a trading volume of 28,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,281. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $92.85 and a 1 year high of $108.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.35 and its 200 day moving average is $103.58.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

