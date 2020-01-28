Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$51.05 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,665 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

