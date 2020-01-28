Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 973,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,935,000 after purchasing an additional 392,673 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 459,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 155,674 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,868,000. Finally, Financial Life Advisors raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 125,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period.

Shares of NEAR remained flat at $$50.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,868 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

