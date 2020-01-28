Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 266 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4,663.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after buying an additional 226,889 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 20,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 370,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,908. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $122.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.70. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

