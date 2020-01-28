Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,771 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,830 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,144 shares during the period. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $110,098,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,724 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 275.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,103,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,754,000 after purchasing an additional 810,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,872 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.26. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

