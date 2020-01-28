Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,018 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,556 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

TJX opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average is $57.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

