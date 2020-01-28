Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 17,194 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -184.00, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.54. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $48.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 103.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, major shareholder Ohio Strs purchased 403,046 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,870,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,312,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

