Jag Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after purchasing an additional 976,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after purchasing an additional 103,719 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,557,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,135,000 after purchasing an additional 161,919 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,921,000 after purchasing an additional 540,962 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,159.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $121.19 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.85 and a fifty-two week high of $121.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.