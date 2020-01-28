Jag Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 102.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1,870.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,797,000 after buying an additional 310,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.89.

TEAM stock opened at $143.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.45. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $150.71. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 148.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

