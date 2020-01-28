Jag Capital Management LLC Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 114.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after buying an additional 23,182,045 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth $34,875,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 227.4% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after buying an additional 935,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 99.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,200,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,114,000 after buying an additional 599,453 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,938,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

In other Fastenal news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,298.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $760,151.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,806.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.