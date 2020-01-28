Jag Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,952 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 257,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.9% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 60,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.59 million, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.38%.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

