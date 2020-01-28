Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,295 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

NYSE BAM opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.