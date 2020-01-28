James Latham (LON:LTHM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,020.00

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,020 ($13.42) and last traded at GBX 1,005 ($13.22), with a volume of 852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 995 ($13.09).

The firm has a market cap of $197.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 967.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 867.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Piers Latham acquired 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.43) per share, for a total transaction of £3,994.55 ($5,254.60). Also, insider David A. Dunmow acquired 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.71) per share, with a total value of £8,855.50 ($11,648.91).

James Latham

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

