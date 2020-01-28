Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,178 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $26.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

