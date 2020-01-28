Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,146 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.22% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 865.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 339,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,804,000 after acquiring an additional 304,280 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,173,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,456,000.

JMBS stock opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $52.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $3.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

