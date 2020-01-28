Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 496 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 39.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 56,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $129.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $136.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.41 and its 200-day moving average is $125.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.25.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 7,680 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $933,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,959.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

