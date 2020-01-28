Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 809 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,364 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Illumina by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,651 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Illumina by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Illumina by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $313.92 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $263.30 and a one year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

