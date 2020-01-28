Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $35,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $132.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $417.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

