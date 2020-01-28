John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Invests $5.90 Million in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,000. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.8% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,992,000 after purchasing an additional 183,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,776,000 after purchasing an additional 216,795 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $125.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $92.97 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.24.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 206,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $25,746,694.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,771 shares of company stock valued at $29,595,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

