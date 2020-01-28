Jonathan Chadwick Sells 6,250 Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $421,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.99. 706,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,108. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.33. Elastic NV has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.51 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43.22%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.