Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.54.

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $179.00 price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.39. 5,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.62. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.78. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $124.01 and a 12 month high of $175.99.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

