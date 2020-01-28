Joule One Day Volume Reaches $32,503.00 (JUL)

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Joule has a total market capitalization of $38.00 million and approximately $32,503.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Joule has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joule coin can now be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joule alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.72 or 0.03169665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joule Coin Profile

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. Joule’s official website is www.jouleindex.com

Buying and Selling Joule

Joule can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joule should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joule using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joule and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.