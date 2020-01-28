JOYN Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JOYN Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Intel by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 145,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its stake in Intel by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in Intel by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 111,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock opened at $66.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.94. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In other Intel news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

