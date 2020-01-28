JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €9.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.60 ($11.16) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.25 ($10.76).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.49).

