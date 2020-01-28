JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAS. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hasbro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Hasbro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hasbro from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.33.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $104.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,366. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.43. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $82.87 and a 52 week high of $126.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

