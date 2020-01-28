JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Decreased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,657,732 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

JPM opened at $132.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $417.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.15 and a 200-day moving average of $123.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

