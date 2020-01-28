JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,984 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,028,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,559 shares during the last quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,562.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 554,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,998,000 after purchasing an additional 548,681 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,846,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 998,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,333,000 after acquiring an additional 338,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $$50.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. 656,249 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

