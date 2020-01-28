JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Stock Price Up 1.2%

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.57 and last traded at $31.57, approximately 6,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 10,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 67,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $44,087,000.

