K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 500 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $148.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.30. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 707.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

