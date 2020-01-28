K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Decreases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 736.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,210,000 after buying an additional 221,774 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,179,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,376,000 after buying an additional 124,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 579.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after buying an additional 113,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $18,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $191.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.04 and a 200-day moving average of $193.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.61.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

