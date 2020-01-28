K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $90,000 Investment in SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 570,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 2.72% of SG Blocks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the 4th quarter worth $261,000.

SGBX stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. SG Blocks Inc has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

SG Blocks Profile

SG Blocks, Inc, through SG Building Blocks, Inc (SG Building), provides code engineered cargo shipping containers. SG Building modifies and delivers containers. SG Building enables developers, architects, builders and owners to achieve greener construction. In addition to providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for construction use, SG Building is engaged in structural steel framing systems.

