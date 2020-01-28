K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 24,900 Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter worth $811,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

SNDL opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Sundial Growers has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter.

Sundial Growers Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

