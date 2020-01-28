K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes $393,000 Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $1,773,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 54.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,512,000 after acquiring an additional 65,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.52.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $120.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $4,176,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bessemer Venture Partners Vii sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $763,220.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,694 in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

