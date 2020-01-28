Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $6.50 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 2.8% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 71.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 173,113 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 42.3% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.38. 128,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,651. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

