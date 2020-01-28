Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $9.06 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 4.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.97. 2,012,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,623,013. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average of $66.46. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

