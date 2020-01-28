Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.7% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $333.00. 26,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,488. The company has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.90 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.33.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

