Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.54. 27,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.76 and a 200 day moving average of $168.74. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.88 and a 12-month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cfra lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.41.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.