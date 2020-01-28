Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 996,300 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 859,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 170,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,303. The company has a market capitalization of $783.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. Kelly Services has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $178,661.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,458.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George S. Corona sold 59,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,296,811.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,873.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,184 shares of company stock worth $1,954,843 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Kelly Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Kelly Services by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Kelly Services by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kelly Services by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Kelly Services by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KELYA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

