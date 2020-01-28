Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,450,000 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the December 31st total of 13,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 36.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 52.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. 12,567,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,231,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of -0.15.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $877.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KGC. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.07.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

