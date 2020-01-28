Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Cuts Position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Brink’s makes up about 2.3% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 8.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period.

Shares of BCO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.56. 1,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,021. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $69.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

BCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

