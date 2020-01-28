Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Cuts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 2.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,218,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after acquiring an additional 451,296 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $18,189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,699,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,066,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,729,000 after buying an additional 156,492 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cfra raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,222. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

